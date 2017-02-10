YogiTunes-the soundtrack to your stretches and poses

Do you consider yourself a Yogi and a music fan? If you're nodding yes, then you'll surely be interested in YogiTunes, a hub of hand-picked music from all over the world specially designed to enhance your healthy lifestyle. Their team of YogiTunes DJs actively tour yoga studios, festivals and other music/yoga related events to provide you the most versatile and extensive set of tunes to accompany your yoga-centric activities.

YogiTunes was created to help support the culture of yoga and music. From teachers to students, classes to festivals – yoga has become a mainstream lifestyle component and music is an essential part of the experience. Enjoy their streaming app where music discovery is so fun you just want to keep coming back for more. You can also be your own DJ, make playlists from thousands of hand-picked albums, stream unlimited songs from any device, any time (no internet connection required), and hopefully be the funkiest yogi on the block!

Lastly, YogiTunes covers public performance rights with their PRO and STUDIO plans. Pay lower fees in the US and Canada than paying ASCAP/BMI or SOCAN, and rest assured that YogiTunes pays artists directly for the commercial use of their compositions.

So, download their app, get lost in the music, and perfect your Paschimottanasana.