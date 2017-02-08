White Rose Vegetarian Kitchen Opens for Health Conscious Calgarians

Bowness is a community that is still constantly being gentrified - stroll around in the area along Bowness Road and you will stumble upon so many shops and businesses have that opened up, catering to the arts, and the health & wellness communities. Now, White Rose Vegetarian Kitchen has followed suit and appeals to the arts as well, but of the culinary kind.

Specializing in offering delicious vegetarian and vegan food, husband and wife team Dwayne and Alberta Ennest are the latest on the Calgary food scene to appeal to the palettes of those who enjoy experimenting with flavor, texture, and creativity from a vegan, vegetarian and an almost entirely gluten-free kitchen.

× Expand Shannon Johnston WhiteRoseVegetarianKitchen1

The focus of these share-style dishes is on unique and healthy ingredients, sourced regionally from small producers. Drink options include creative cocktails, fresh pressed juices and local micro-brews on tap-you cannot possibly leave hungry or thirsty! To add to the ambiance of the neighborhood and cozy flair, lunch, Sunday brunch and dinner are served on grandma’s china plates in the quaint dining room that seats about 40. In the summer, get your reservations in early to snag a seat on the beautiful south-facing patio. Head over to their website for more details, including contact information!