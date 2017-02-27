A growing group of Goddesses

There are going to be a few more tutus and smiles this year in British Columbia as the popular Victoria Goddess Run has expanded to include a lower mainland location, Port Coquitlam. With 3,000 participants expected this year in Victoria, the addition of Port Coquitlam will see at least another 1,000 women enjoying the 5K and 10K events.

“Since day one, our plan with the Goddess Run has been to take the successful formula we have here in Victoria and mirror it in other locations” announced Cathy Noel, Goddess Run Founder. “The Goddess Run brings out thousands of women each year who may not otherwise enter a race. For many it is their first race! Now in our 6th year in Victoria, the timing was right to expand.”

In the first five years, the run raised $170,000 for charities in the Victoria community. With the event now in two cities, the new charity of choice for 2017 is the BC Cancer Foundation. Each event will raise money that will stay in their community.

“We are pleased to be the benefiting charity of this year’s Goddess Run,” said Sarah Roth, President and CEO of the BC Cancer Foundation. “Together with the Goddess community, we will help bring the most advanced cancer care to patients in Victoria, the Tri-Cities and across the province.”

Returning in Victoria as title event distance sponsors are BMO and Westhills, who will sponsor the 5K and 10K distances respectively. The media conference, held at Frontrunners Westshore, provided everyone with sweet treats from DeeBees Tea Pops. And Noel hinted at future partnerships soon to be announced.

“We are excited to have so many of our sponsors and partners returning each year, and we have some new partnerships which we will be announcing shortly. This is going to be another great Goddess year!”

The Victoria Goddess Run will take place on June 4, 2017, starting and finishing at Westhills Stadium in Langford. The Port Coquitlam Goddess Run is scheduled for June 11, 2017, starting and finishing at Hyde Creek Recreation Centre. For more information on the Goddess Run visit their website here.