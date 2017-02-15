Be in the know with RunGo

With the bulk of Winter behind us for yet another season, running outdoors will soon be all the rage again. Taking your running workouts outside and finding new routes to explore will now even easier with RunGo, the first running app that offers turn-by-turn navigation. The twist is, this app works from the comfort of your wrist, letting you track your runs and explore new routes with confidence. All with the freedom of leaving your iPhone at home.

RunGo was inspired by Dynasty, a retired guide dog, who founder Craig Slagel had adopted in 2012 just after starting the company. “As a runner and frequent traveler, I often had the issue not knowing where to run, or getting lost when I tried to explore. My friends joked I should let Dynasty guide me instead, and that sparked the idea of RunGo,” says Slagel. Since launching the app, the company has worked with the BC and Alberta Guide Dogs and visually impaired runners for feedback on their navigation system and now has several visually impaired users.

Using built-in GPS, you can seamlessly transfer your favorite running routes from your phone to your watch and run independently without your iPhone. With a library of over 50,000 routes worldwide which includes routes curated by local running communities, you can choose from one of these or create your own and let the voice navigation guide you along. The app also offers advanced navigation, mapping and tracking technology for runners who want to safely discover new running routes. More importantly, the app gives you more control than any other running app with an innovative Crown Control feature that allows you to Pause, Resume and Stop your run using the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch.

All the usual statistics such as distance, pace, and calories burned are measured and provided, as is a logbook to store the results. Navigating offline is possible but wifi or data is needed only if you want to add a run to your library. Head over to your App Store for free download, plan your route and get running outside!