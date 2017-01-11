All Sport One City invites you to pack your water bottle, but leave your wallet at home

× Expand All Sport One City

Free up your calendars between January 16th to 21st as Sport Calgary is collaborating with various sport organizations and facilities across Calgary to offer a huge variety of introductory classes in a wide range of sport and fitness activities, free of charge!

Open to all adults over the age of 18 who want to be more active, more often, Sport Calgary recognizes the importance of an active lifestyle and is dedicated to share the diverse offerings available to Calgarians who may not be aware of just how many engaging sport opportunities are out there for the taking.

There will be over fifty different sessions running throughout the week, offering introductory sessions in unique sports such as Parkour, Sledge Hockey, Biathlon, Netball, and Orienteering. Fitness classes will be on offer too-all those aged 18 and over are welcome, including those with physical and/or intellectual disabilities and with limited mobility. Browse and register for all available classes at AllSportOneCity.ca where upon completing your free registration, you can give back to the community by choosing to donate to KidSport Calgary, ‘So ALL Kids Can Play!’.

Registration is already open, so head to their site (AllSportOneCity.ca) to sign up or seek more information!