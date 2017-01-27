Alberta Winter Walk Day 2017 with Alberta Blue Cross

Winter Walk Day is upon us in Alberta next week! On February 1st, Alberta Blue Cross challenges you to get bundled up, get outside and get walking.

What is Winter Walk Day?

Winter Walk Day celebrates our Alberta winter while promoting the year-round health benefits of walking. On this special day, all Albertans are encouraged to walk at least 15 minutes outside. Last year, over 120,000 Albertans took part so join in and help us get that number up for this year!

Why participate?

Winter Walk Day is not only a great way to stay active during the winter months, it is a chance to come together with different groups and organizations from communities across the province to take part in the shared pursuit of keeping healthy and having fun.

Let everyone know how awesome you are!

Let your family, friends and the whole world know that you’re partaking in Winter Walk Day 2017 by sharing photos and updates of your walk on social media and by tagging your Winter Walk Day posts with #WinterWalkDay.

We hope you will consider accepting our challenge to get outside and take part in Winter Walk Day on Wednesday, February 1.

Is your group/organization interested in taking part?

Email winterwalkday@ab.bluecross.ca and we can provide you with promotional materials to help with your event. For more information, you can also click here.