Winter is Cool!

When the temps dip way below zero, don’t hibernate. Make like a proud Canuck and indulge in these fun fitness outings that make the most of the deep freeze.

IF YOU’RE IN VANCOUVER…

If you think tobogganing is just for kids then you’re missing out. Bundle up for a rush in city parks with hills for tobogganing, including Kensington, Cleveland and Queen Elizabeth Parks.

If you’re looking to take your next Squamish ski adventure to the next level, learn the skill of skinning through a course, such as one offered by Mountain Skills Academy. Skins let you ski uphill on snow with the help of grippy fabric attached to your skis.

Try the world's fastest ice track at the Whistler Sliding Centre. Elite athletes compete here, but regular folk can experience bobsleigh and skeleton on part of its slick 1,450-metre ice track.

IF YOU’RE IN CALGARY…

Get your heart pumping with a full-body workout by cross country skiing in many of the city’s golf courses. Try Maple Ridge, Shaganappi or Confederation Park.

Check the quintessentially Canadian activity of dogsledding off your bucket list and book an excursion in Canmore. The breathtaking views of the area become even more magical when your adventure is powered by a fleet of beautiful huskies.

Head to the trails of West Bragg Creek, just an hour outside of the city, to do some snowshoe running. Have a competitive edge? Register for one of the many snowshoe fun runs held in Lake Louise and Kananaskis.

IF YOU’RE IN TORONTO…

Lace up and hit the skating rink at Evergreen Brickworks where the rink is open-air but you’re enclosed by the wall of an old brick factory building. Come nightfall, the twinkling lights above come on creating a magical fairytale setting.

Drive to Muskoka for a dreamy ice skate on the 1.3-kilometre trail through the woods in Arrowhead Provincial Park. Go during the week to avoid crowds and so you can enjoy better ice conditions in this winter wonderland.

Grab one of the property’s fat bikes at Langdon Hall in Cambridge, Ont., to explore the 12K of trails — pristine in the winter. (Although no one would fault you if you opt for a kelzyme wrap at the spa followed by some quality time in the hot tub).

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.