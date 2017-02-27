Goal-setter Mindset

× Expand Wheeling In Winter

Those who are successful in their goals know it is the small, incremental steps that build momentum and produce change. Here are three concepts to build on:

Compound Effect: From author Darren Hardy, this “is the principle of reaping huge rewards from a series of small, smart choices.” We are easily overwhelmed when we get caught up in how far we need to go to achieve our goal, so break it down into small steps and celebrate along the way.

Growth Mindset: A growth mindset is a perception shift to allow practice, discovery and learning through trial and error, knowing that a failure does not mean a final failure.

Law of Attraction: What you put out, you attract back into your life. The way you talk to yourself and the way you show up in relationships produces your unique experience. You want to see change in the world, it starts with you.

Marin McCue – Yoga instructor, spin motivator

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration Issue, January/February 2017.