Trail Running Calendar aids Vancouver Search and Rescue

Hanes Valley near North Vancouver is featured in the 2017 Run Wild Vancouver trail run calendar.

Run Wild Vancouver is publishing its second trail running calendar in support of local search and rescue. The 2016 calendar raised $15,800 for North Shore Rescue.

“We really appreciate the trail running community coming together to support NSR. Things like this really allow us to focus on our training and rescues instead of spending time fundraising,” says spokesman John Blown.

NSR has been saving lives for 50 years, being involved in more than 2,500 search and rescue operations volunteering over 200,000 hours of effort. For more information, visit: www.runwildvan.com.

