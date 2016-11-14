Top of the Class

× Expand Photo courtesy Canada's Sports Hall of Fame Canada's Sports Hall of Fame 2016

Six sporting greats have been inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. The class of 2016 was honoured at a ceremony in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2016.

Here are the inductees, pictured from left:

7-time Stanley Cup winner Bryan Trottier

2-time Olympic gold medal short track speed skater Annie Perreault

2-time world champion curler Colleen Jones

Paddler/cross country skier Sue Holloway, the first woman to represent Canada at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games in the same year

Dr. Frank Hayden, creator of the worldwide Special Olympics Movement

Stephanie Dixon, 19-time Paralympic medal swimmer

4-time Grey Cup champion football player Michael (Pinball) Clemons

