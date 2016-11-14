Top of the Class

Six sporting greats have been inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame. The class of 2016 was honoured at a ceremony in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2016.

Here are the inductees, pictured from left: 

  • 7-time Stanley Cup winner Bryan Trottier
  • 2-time Olympic gold medal short track speed skater Annie Perreault 
  • 2-time world champion curler Colleen Jones
  • Paddler/cross country skier Sue Holloway, the first woman to represent Canada at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games in the same year
  • Dr. Frank Hayden, creator of the worldwide Special Olympics Movement
  • Stephanie Dixon, 19-time Paralympic medal swimmer 
  • 4-time Grey Cup champion football player Michael (Pinball) Clemons

