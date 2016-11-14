× Expand Stop Wasting Groceries

The high cost of groceries isn't stopping people from tossing out food, according to a survey released this fall.

The Canadian Food Waste Poll, commissioned by the FoodSaver brand, shows 93 per cent of 1,000 people polled feel the cost of groceries has risen significantly in the past year, but that exact percentage also report throwing out food.

"Sadly, wasting food has become so normal, there is now no guilt attached to tossing it out. Perhaps the reason for this is that people are under-estimating the value of the food they are wasting," said Ralph C. Martin, professor at the University of Guelph.

