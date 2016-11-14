× Expand Protect your Eyes this Winter

Winter is harsh on your eyes. Freezing temperatures, dry air, cold wind and snow can all affect your eye health. Fresh snow reflects nearly 80 per cent of UV radiation with overexposure being linked to serious eye conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration. When you are outdoors this winter skiing, running or snowshoeing, make sure you take steps to protect your eyes by:

Wearing impact-resistant sunglasses or protective goggles with 100 per cent

UVA/UVB protection.

Choosing the right tint for your sport. Brown and amber enhance depth perception and contrast and yellow tints provide clarity in foggy or hazy conditions.

Avoiding dry eye by sitting farther away from heating vents and using a humidifier or artificial tears.

By Dr. Brent Saik, owner of Alberta Sports Vision Institute in Edmonton.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Cool Issue, November/December 2016.