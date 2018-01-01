× 1 of 6 Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Fit Kitchen × 2 of 6 Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Fit Kitchen Stainless steel bowls and tongs. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Fit Kitchen Mandoline. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Fit Kitchen Blender and food processor. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Fit Kitchen Spiralizer × 6 of 6 Expand Photo: Perry Thompson Fit Kitchen Food dehydrator. Prev Next

How many times have you told yourself: “I’m going to eat better, starting today!” Well what stops you? You buy the right foods but they languish in the fridge beyond their due date because you don’t have the tools to prep perfect portions filled with deliciousness and nutrition. Instead you opt for grab and go, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Good kitchen tools and modern kitchen appliances are an investment in your health, can save you time and reflect your style. Here are 10 items that should be in every healthy home.

1. Chef’s Knife

A high-quality, sharp chef’s knife is the foundation of every kitchen. Hone your knife skills by learning to julienne, chiffonade, dice, chop and cut.

2. Cutting Board

The perfect companion to a sharp knife is a solid hardwood cutting board. Plastic boards are hard to clean when they get grooves in their surface from cutting. And where do you think the plastic bits go when you chop those mushrooms?

3. High-speed Blender

A powerful blender can grind vegetables, nuts and beans and make the smoothest, creamiest base for all your smoothie and soup needs.

4. Food Processor

Different from a blender, it provides options to rough chop, mix, knead and whip.

5. Dehydrator

Removes moisture from food using low heat and air, without cooking or baking the food, which kills the nutrients. Dehydrating helps preserve food, and prevents food wastage.

6. Stainless Steel Bowls & Tongs

Whether you are mixing batter, tossing salad, or just using it to hold various ingredients or dishes, stainless steel bowls get the job done.

7. Mandoline

Ever wonder how restaurant dishes have uniform slices of carrots, cucumbers and cabbage sheds? Mandolines have various adjustments and attachments that control the thickness and appearance of the slices.

8. Spiralizer

Turns fruits and veggies into spiral noodles – a decorative way to prepare your vegetables.

9. Nut Milk Bags

Strain out the fibre left after blending your favourite nuts and seeds with water that create nut milk. The bags are made of fine, sturdy mesh that allows just the liquid to escape, producing a high quality, nutrient dense milk.

10. Mason Jars

Aesthetically pleasing, mason jars are perfect kitchen companions. Buy a selection of sizes because they are versatile enough to hold and make anything from carrot cake to fermented sauerkraut and layered jar salads.

Danielle Arsenault – Founder of Pachavega Living Foods Education in Canmore, Alta.

Instagram: @pachavega Twitter: @pachavegaliving

Model: Raw food chef Anya Duitruk, of With Love and Care

Organic Produce: Courtesy Amaranth

Healthy Kitchen Products: Courtesy Community Natural Foods

Photos on location: The Point in Patterson Heights

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Inspiration & Motivation Issue, January/February 2018.