Beauty From Within

Glowing skin and radiant hair is an inside job. Your internal environment absolutely determines the health and vitality of your body’s outer environment and food is the most powerful way to ensure well-hydrated, well-oxygenated and well-nourished skin and hair.

The biggest contributing factor to poor skin complexion, aging skin, and lack-luster hair is inflammation. One of the most important ways you can turn down inflammation is to avoid all processed, refined foods, especially staying clear of hydrogenated fats and sugar and eating a high quality, whole food, colourful diet.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are the greatest way to tame inflammation and prevent free radical damage which ages the skin. Ensuring your diet is full of a kaleidoscope of colourful fruits and vegetables and plant-based foods is especially important. Foods that are high in skin-quenching vitamin C, E and beta carotene are some of the most valuable foods to eat to ensure great skin and hair.

Hydration

Drink your water! In order to have hydrated skin, you must have a hydrated body. Drinking filtered alkaline water is essential for healthy skin and hair. Aim for 2-3 litres a day.

Optimize your Hydration: Add 1-2 Tbsp of liquid chlorophyll to your water as it oxygenates the blood and vibrant skin needs to be optimally hydrated and oxygenated. Next to inflammation, decreased blood flow is a major cause of aging skin so adding liquid chlorophyll will help to increase blood flow while also providing an internal cleanser for the body.

You can also add 2 - 4 oz of pure liquid aloe vera to your water. Aloe is one of the best topical skin care supports and internally it is also incredibly nourishing and hydrating. Taken internally, aloe helps to optimize the health and integrity of the digestive system making it another example of how supporting your body internally will help support your hair and skin externally.

Sulphur

Sulphur has been referred to as the ‘youth element’ and it is an important mineral to aid in liver detoxification – a healthy liver is another key player in creating glowing skin and radiant hair.

Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA)

The most important essential oil to add to your diet for glowing skin and lustrous hair is GLA. As we age, especially for post-menopausal women, the ability to make GLA is poor and taking a daily supplement is essential to prevent dull wrinkled skin and lifeless hair. GLA will also help decrease inflammation, keep the skin hydrated and the blood flowing!

Collagen

Collagen is amazing for our skin and hair however, as we age, collagen production declines and that affects the vibrancy of our skin and hair. Collagen helps with regeneration and repair, improves skin elasticity and prevents wrinkles associated with rapid aging. For vegans and vegetarians, there are plant-based collagen builders on the market that use nutrients to support collagen production including silica, vitamin A, C and polyphenols.

And this is how you use the power of food to achieve beauty from the inside out!

Amy Bondar - Nutritional Therapist in Calgary

Published in The Summer Issue July/August 2019.