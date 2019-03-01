5 Supplements Worth Taking for Runners

× Expand Supplements

Here are five key beneficial supplements for runners to optimize health, enhance performance and support muscle recovery and repair.

Multi-Minerals

Since running puts strain on our joints and muscles it is important to replenish the body with minerals, like zinc, iron, manganese and chromium, to name a few. Cramps, muscle pains, stiff joints, muscular weakness, slow recovery and frequent injuries are all common signs of mineral deficiency.

Minerals are essential for the body to function. They are key players in every metabolic process and for runners, they support the tissues, joints, muscles and help create alkalinity in the body.

Omega Fatty Acids

As a runner you want to prevent stiffness, aches and pains. Taking a high quality omega oil can be very helpful in supporting the body and preventing injury and inflammation.

Essential fatty acid deficiency is very common in runners and can contribute to dryness, constipation, aches and pains, edema and tissue inflammation. When you add omega fatty acids to your supplements, you will help to lubricate your joints and support efficient muscle and joint recovery and repair.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are the trace minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium that we sweat out during exercise. For runners, electrolyte replacement is important to ensure intracellular hydration which prevents edema, cramps and the dreaded ‘trots.’

Many people use sport drinks as an electrolyte replacer but they are often filled with high-fructose corn syrup, sugar, food dyes and artificial flavors. It is best to use a supplement that you can easily add into your water bottle. You can also drink coconut water which is naturally high in electrolytes.

Maca

Maca is a superfood and with just 2 Tbsp. added to your protein shakes, homemade nut milks, or bulletproof organic coffee you can increase energy, stamina, endurance, oxygen in the blood and physical strength. This Peruvian root helps your body adapt to stress and supports and balances the glandular and hormonal system, nervous system, cardiovascular system and musculature system – a perfect addition to supercharge your runs!

Protein Powder

Making a protein shake post-run is a great way to get easily-digested essential amino acids into your body. Amino acids support muscle recovery and tissue repair which will ultimately enhance your running performance. Using plant-based proteins such as hemp, pumpkin and/or pea will not only increase your protein but will also enhance fiber and other essential nutrients like omega 3s, iron and magnesium. What runner doesn’t want that?!

Adding these five supplements to your nutritional regimen will offer prevention, replenishment and optimization so you can keep on running and ensure peak performance.

Amy Bondar - Nutritional Therapist, Author & Speaker in Calgary

Published in The Running Issue March/April 2019.