With a traditional feel to the product and packaging, Zincuta Skin Ointment seems to be a catch-all remedy for so many skin irritations. Our testing found the generous 2oz tin lasts a long time and a little goes a long way to creating a reliable healing barrier on everything from general skin issues and chafing to diaper rash.

Zincuta Skin Ointment provides an easy, effective and efficient way to treat and heal your skin afflictions. It goes on easily, isn't excessively oily/greasy and has a strong medicinal smell stemming from natural wintergreen, bergamot and lavender oils.

