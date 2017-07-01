Xero Prio - Women's

The Xero Prio is a minimalist trail shoe and a great option if you want to try natural running this summer. It offers toe protection, a proper lacing system, and good traction, yet feels like you are running barefoot. You’ll definitely feel the ground under your feet in this fun, lightweight shoe with a distinctively wide toe box. l'll be using my pair on short trail runs to improve cadence, stride-length and foot strength. And if the Prio is still too much shoe for you, Xero also offer trail running sandals!

Nicki Rehn – Ultra-marathoner and adventure racer based from Calgary.

