Xero Prio - Men's

The Prio is an excellent, minimalist shoe weighing just 215g with a roomy fit and a wide toe box that allows for great natural foot movement. An ingenious interlocking lace and cinch strap system allows you to lock in the mid and hind foot. It's zero drop with great road feel (5.5mm of sole) and would best match a runner with strong feet needing little arch support. The durable tread would work great on the road or for easier trails.

Phil Ukrainetz – Adult, pediatric and STARS emergency medicine physician and elite runner from Calgary.

Instagram @philip.ukrainetz

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.