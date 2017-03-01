Under Armour Speedform Gemini 3 - Women's

Gemini 3 is a neutral shoe with substantial midfoot cushioning, and a flexible, lightweight feel. It has a seamless upper and comfortable lacing system, but there is a band of fabric across the toe box, below the first set of eyelets that may impede movement in your big toe joint, causing discomfort. The seamless sock liner is comfortable, but there is no removable insole. When I put my custom footbed into the shoe, the heel cup didn’t fit snugly anymore.

Lucy Smith – 19-time Canadian running and multisport champion. Sidney, B.C.

