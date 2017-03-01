Under Armour Speedform Gemini 3 - Men's

UA’s leading neutral road shoe, the Gemini 3 did well with minor issues. They have a great upper and lacing system and feel supportive. The toe box was ample for my wide feet even at high speeds around tight corners. The cushioning seems stiff but sufficient. It might be better for heavier runners or heavy strikers. The heel cup was rather stiff and a bit too high for me. This shoe will appeal to those who are heavy foot strikers, but still like to mix it up with the gazelles.

Calvin Zaryski – 7-time word champion multisport athlete. Calgary, Alta.

Click to view the 2017 Road Shoe Review.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.