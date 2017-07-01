Under Armour Horizon RTT - Women's

The Under Armour Horizon RTT (Run The Trail) shoe is a narrow-fitting, neutral shoe designed for ripping up the trails. Design of this shoe ensures stability on ascends/descends, allowing the runner to breeze over technical terrain easily. The ESS rock plate helps to prevent debris from getting stuck on the outsole, while the PV coated upper protects the foot from muck – and makes them easy to keep clean! Finally, the variable lacing system allows for a custom fit of these comfortable, light, fast shoes.

Malindi Elmore – 6 time Canadian champion in track, cross country and road racing, Olympian, triathlete and run coach from Kelowna, B.C.

