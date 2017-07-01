Under Armour Horizon RTT - Men's

My first impression of the Under Armour Horizon RTT was shaped by its nice stealth-like look. The upper had a durable feel to it, perfect for trail running and harsh conditions. The outsole had great traction thanks to the lug-filled bottom design. The shoe fit comfortably around the heel and not too tight around the toe box with ample room for the feet up front. A shoe made to rip it up on the trails.

Shawn (Clear Sky) Davies – Elite road and trail runner with the Black Lungs Toronto running club.

Instagram @blackhoods

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.