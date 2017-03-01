Topo Athletic Ultrafly - Women's

The Topo Ultrafly is a nice, light, well-fitting shoe right out of the box. It was super comfortable, true to size and had me looking forward to some days on the road and track. The Ultrafly hugs the heel, has a nice roomy toe box and a sweet amount of cushioning underfoot. Built with 3D print technology, the Ultrafly will definitely be a runner I look forward to training and racing in this year.

Nadia Ukrainetz – Ultra athlete and running mom. Calgary, Alta.

Click to view the 2017 Road Shoe Review.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.