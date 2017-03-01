Topo Athletic Ultrafly - Men's

The Topo Ultrafly is a good cushioned hybrid of a trail and road running shoe. The Ultrafly doesn’t have a lightweight, fast feel to it, but it also doesn’t feel big and bulky like some other highly cushioned shoes. It has a great snug fit around the heel and mid-foot and leaves more than enough space in the toe box. The Ultrafly seems ideal for the high mileage trail or road runner looking for a low drop, high cushioning and anatomical foot shape design.

Justin Duncan – Middle distance runner, coach at U of T and Toronto Triathlon Club.

