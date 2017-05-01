Ever since I raced my first sprint distance triathlon back in 2012, The Triathlete’s Training Bible has been my go to resource for training, planning and workout tips, so I was pleased to see Joe Friel had released an expanded 4th edition.

The book is broken down into six parts, including Training Fundamentals, Planning to Race and Rest and Recovery, among others. Each part is subsequently broken down into chapters and subsections that allow you to quickly jump in and find the topic you are looking to learn more about. The subsections are where the true beauty and depth of this book lies. From the basics of periodization and sample training plans, to recovery strategies and weight training ideas, there is no area of a well-rounded training regime that is not covered and explained in thorough, yet easy to understand detail.

In the new edition, there is an increased focus on rest and recovery, which was expanded beyond a single chapter. This is an area that too many endurance athletes overlook, to their detriment, and Friel gave this topic the space it's due.

Whether you are new to triathlon, a weekend warrior or an aspiring pro, The Triathlete’s Training Bible should be an essential piece of your library.

Although the sheer volume of knowledge in this book can feel overwhelming, if you take your time to read, process and incorporate the information into your training and planning, I have little doubt you will see great results in your next race.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Outdoor & Adventure Issue, May/June 2017.