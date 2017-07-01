The North Face Endurus TR - Women's

The North Face Endurus TR is a well-cushioned, albeit moderately heavy shoe, good for those who like their cushioning to feel the same at the end of the run as it does at the beginning. There is plenty of room in the toe box and mid-foot, yet the heel feels snug if you lace the top eyelets. The upper is light and flexible and the multidirectional lugs grip the ground better running downhill versus up.

Bridget Pyke – Physiotherapist and former varsity track runner from Calgary.

Instagram @bridgetpyke

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.