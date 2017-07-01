The North Face Endurus TR - Men's

The Endurus TR is immensely comfortable, immediately. It’s designed for exceptional long-distance. Yet it feels lightweight, breathable, and responsive. The Vibram outsole provides excellent traction on all trails, including rocky, rooty, snowy and muddy ones. The midsole provides a soft feel even after multiple hours on foot. This is one of the most comfortable shoes I’ve worn in recent seasons and one I’d wear for long training days, multi-day expeditions, and ultramarathons.

Ian MacNairn – Professional ultrarunner, two-time ultrarunning National Champion and trail-running researcher from Calgary.

