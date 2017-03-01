Skechers GOrun 5 - Women's

Skechers GOrun 5 is a breathable lightweight shoe built for everyday neutral running. I would keep to moderate distances in this shoe as it lacks the stability I like for longer runs. The GOrun 5 is constructed of a very comfortable mesh outer. They fit a bit on the narrow side. Overall, you won’t be disappointed if you’re wearing these for anything from everyday use to speedy 5K races.

Rachael McIntosh – Nationally ranked heptathlete. Calgary, Alta.

