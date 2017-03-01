Skechers GOrun 5 - Men's

Great looking shoe, loved the seamless knitted upper and how it hugs your feet without any irritation. Lightweight and cushiony like a heavier shoe, but still has good road feel and some real spring to it. I liked the 4mm drop and how the heel cup holds snug. The heel tab is a great way to help you slide effortlessly into these comfortable, fast shoes and go run anything from a speed workout to racing longer distances.

Phil Ukrainetz – Emergency MD, 100K a week runner. Calgary, Alta.

