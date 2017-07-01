Saucony Xodus ISO 2 - Women's

Within the first few strides in the Xodus ISO 2, I was surprised by their responsiveness on all terrain. Road, rock, loose dirt, grass, you name it, the shoe performed nicely in all conditions and seemed extremely stable The aggressive tread is ideal for mud, rocks and muck. This shoe would work for a neutral or flat-footed runner with a narrow to mid-range foot who is looking for a little extra support. Overall, the Xodus offers excellent traction and durability. I would recommend this shoe to any runner wanting to trail run upwards of 10K in technical terrain.

Brittany Webster – 2-time Olympian in cross-country skiing, triathlon and cycling competitor from Canmore, Alta.

Instagram @BrittanyWebste Twitter @BrittanyWebste

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.