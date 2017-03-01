Saucony Ride 10 - Women's

If you're looking for a true neutral shoe, the Saucony Ride 10 is a great fit. With solid heel cushioning and a small cushion on the ball of the foot, the Ride is smooth and plush; a great every day running shoe that will get you the mileage you're looking for on the roads. The new form-fitted upper (along with the typical Saucony narrower toe box) feels tight, but breathable and makes for a truly comfortable ride.

Dana Ferguson – Elite road and trail runner. Revelstoke, B.C.

Click to view the 2017 Road Shoe Review.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.