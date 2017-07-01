Saucony Peregrine 7 - Men's

This shoe is designed with speed in mind. Being lightweight and responsive is what Saucony is know for and they've certainly nailed it with this shoe. Packing a 4mm drop, a widened toe box and a full length aggressive midsole this shoe is for the trail runner looking to attack moderate distances in full comfort. The seamless upper eliminates potential hotspots. The only negative I found was the fit was a half size small.

Dave Proctor – 24-hour ultrarun world record holder from Okotoks, Alta.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.