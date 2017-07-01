Saucony Peregrine 7 - Men's
Men's // 4mm Drop // 266g // www.saucony.ca – $150
Saucony Peregrine 7
This shoe is designed with speed in mind. Being lightweight and responsive is what Saucony is know for and they've certainly nailed it with this shoe. Packing a 4mm drop, a widened toe box and a full length aggressive midsole this shoe is for the trail runner looking to attack moderate distances in full comfort. The seamless upper eliminates potential hotspots. The only negative I found was the fit was a half size small.
Dave Proctor – 24-hour ultrarun world record holder from Okotoks, Alta.
