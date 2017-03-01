Saucony Freedom ISO - Men's

More of a glide than a ride, Saucony’s Freedom ISO simulates a running cloud rather than running shoe. Its light breathable upper has a lacing system that’s supportive and snug. The comfortable upper is constructed over a solid heel-to-toe of foam that fills in the bumps, chunks and cracks in the road. That cushioned midsole is in turn layered over with a light outer rubber sole that protects it and provides this shoe a rocking diversity and durability.

Pete Estabrooks – Elite personal trainer and long distance runner. Calgary, Alta.

