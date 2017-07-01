Salomon Sense Pro 2 - Women's

I wouldn’t normally go out for a two hour trail run in a brand new pair of shoes without a backup pair, but that’s exactly what I did with the Salomon Sense Pro 2’s and I had a great experience. They’re super lightweight for a trail shoe and offer nice traction. I have wider feet, but didn’t encounter any friction issues with this model. The inner sleeve is a nice touch too; it hugs your foot and helps to keep dirt and pebbles out. Great for lower mileage runners who want a light shoe versus one with longer-term durability.

