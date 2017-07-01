Salomon Sense Pro 2 - Men's

The Salomon Sense Pro 2 is one sweet ride geared for the neutral runner. It's low to the ground and uber responsive. Although it looks like a racing flat, it’s meant for the trail. It comes with some sweet protective features that will keep you safe. I loved its lightweight, responsive feel and it legitimately feels like a racing flat. Its aggressive tread didn't slow me down as most other trail shoes do. Its lightweight profile means you’ll be encouraged to run fast over the most rugged of terrain.

Bruce Raymer – Ottawa Marathon champion, national 5K champion and run coach from Toronto.

Instagram @runthe7 Twitter @ottawachamp

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.