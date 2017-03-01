New Balance Zante V3 - Women's

A half-marathon shoe, but not half speed. The New Balance Zante V3 is fast. The swifter the run, the better the ride. This responsive shoe transitions quickly midfoot to forefoot and, with its low stack height, maintains a stable feeling through toe off. The upper is silky smooth, but never sloppy. The Zante V3 aptly fits the bill as a reliable tempo runner with surprising durability for its weight. Versatility makes this runner a great option.

Syl Corbett – Professional athlete, physiologist and coach. Calgary, Alta.

