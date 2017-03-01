New Balance Borocay V3 - Men's

I was immediately impressed with the sleek look of the New Balance Borocay V3 and its immense comfort. The lining of the shoe and seamless material hugged my foot nicely. I am curious about the durability as the toe sole has slight wearing after 100K. The breathability of the fabric is good as well as the flexibility in the forefoot. This is a great shoe for runners on easy mileage and recovery days as well as those looking for a cross trainer.

Shawn Clearsky Davies – Elite road runner. Bowmanville, Ont.

