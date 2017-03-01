Mizuno Wave Rider 20 - Women's

The Mizuno Wave Rider 20 is a perfect neutral lightweight trainer. With a comfortable, cushioned, supported feel, it's flexible response is amazing for everyday training. Light enough for a solid tempo run, or to crush a road race. The tongue has a wide padded flap which reduces slipping. I enjoyed taking them out for an easy run on Vancouver’s seawall and they performed well in trails. The shoe is also a great trainer for a gym workout. Ride Away!

Katherine Moore – Elite runner and yoga teacher. Vancouver, B.C.

Click to view the 2017 Road Shoe Review.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.