Mizuno Wave Rider 20 G-TX - Men's

The Wave Rider series is a legacy shoe for Mizuno and for good reason. This neutral shoe acts as a great quiver of one, do everything shoe for almost all your running needs; from long runs, to tempos, to faster intervals. It has a soft ride, while not giving up anything in ground contact responsiveness. This is a great update to older Wave Riders that were quite rigid. The trail-ready lug pattern and GoreTex upper make it an ideal shoe for training outdoors for a winter or spring race.

Adam Campbell – Mountain athlete and trail runner. Calgary, Alta.

