Mizuno Wave Daichi 2 - Women's

This shoe is rugged, durable, and responsive. For runners who like to feel 100% confident with grip and agility on a variety of surfaces, the Daichi is truly a trail runner’s shoe. Definitely a stiffer ride and fit than a lot of shoes, and built for the long run, this shoe caters to athletes wanting a high degree of cushioning plus protection for their runs: both your sole and upper foot is fully supported in this neutral shoe.

Lucy Smith – 19-time Canadian running and multisport champion, coach and Masters athlete from Victoria, B.C.

Instagram @lucyrunforjoy

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.