Mizuno Wave Daichi 2 - Men's

The Mizuno Wave Daichi 2 is a robust mileage trail runner with ridiculously good grip. Mizuno has put together a near bomb-proof trainer that is solid on all terrain of mossy rock, gravel, and wet roots. I rate this shoe 3 stars for its durability and traction. A runner with weak arches or tendencies to pronate might find this shoe not to their liking as it tends to role the forefoot inwards. Note the shoe seems to fit a half size larger.

Graham Cocksedge – 5-time member of the Canadian national cross country running team and high school teacher from Powell River, B.C.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.