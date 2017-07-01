Luna Oso 2.0 - Women's

The Luna Oso 2.0 trail sandal was a very different experience, but they sure can take a beating! With a sole nearly ¾ of an inch thick the shoe takes a bit of breaking in, but is extremely durable. Take advantage of the printable sizing chart online as my sandals are a half size larger than my shoes. Once on, they fit wonderfully and stay in place (especially with the extra tech straps). The Luna Sandal is an open top runner with incredible traction and is ready for any surface you take them on.

Rachael McIntosh – National level track and field athlete specializing in heptathlon from Bridgewater, N.S.

