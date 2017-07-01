Luna Oso 2.0 - Men's

I love the idea more than the experience of Luna's Oso 2.0. I’ve run comfortably in Vibram 5 Fingers, but these sandals are not an out of the box, onto-the-trails-to-run-your-usual-time, distance and terrain experience. I will grow to love them, but three runs in, I find them inflexible and a little clunky. By run three I could feel some contouring to my foot and was gaining more confidence downhill on rocks and corners so I know I can introduce them to more challenging terrain a run at a time. The open-air design is off-the-hook cool.

Pete Estabrooks – Elite personal trainer and rockin' trail runner from Calgary.

Instagram @fitguy1959 Twitter @thefitguycanada

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.