La Sportiva Akyra - Women's

Don’t let the pretty aesthetics of La Sportiva Akyra fool you. This shoe is fierce. Its most striking feature is traction with deep multi-angled lugs and sticky rubber that allows aggressive ambulation regardless of the most asperous terrain, including scree, loose dirt, steep and wet. A snug heel, extensive TPU counter, substantial toe bumper and elaborate overlays, this ride suits a runner looking for a plethora of off-road toughness and stability. The Akyra more than holds its own on the trail.

Syl Corbett, DC, PhD (c) – Elite Endurance Athlete, Private Exercise Consultant. Founder: AthleticWise & Rock On Clay from Calgary.

