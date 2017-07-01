La Sportiva Akyra - Men's

I was 9 miles deep on the Goat Creek trail before I remembered I was reviewing a new shoe. Fresh out of the box and blasting down a disjointed rocky section I caught a toe and rather than rolling over, the toe box deflected a rock, the upper held strong and I skidded to a semblance of control, thanking my lucky stars. Love this well-constructed shoe. The Akyra has what I call a 2 mile wet-to-dry radius, which means two miles after a complete stream submersion the shoe had wicked dry, no rubbing, no chaffing, no squishing. The shoe is an early favourite in my quiver.

Pete Estabrooks – Elite personal trainer and rockin' trail runner from Calgary.

Instagram @fitguy1959 Twitter @thefitguycanada

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.