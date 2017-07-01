Icebug Orbi RB9X - Women's
Women's // 7mm Drop // 200g // www.icebugcanada.com – $200
Icebug Orbi RB9X
I took the Icebug Oribi RB9X right up a local mountain with a lot of steep rock surfaces. This shoe has grip to trust, going up and descending. With a much lighter feel and construction than most rugged trail shoes, including the midsole cushioning, it would work for runners who like a speedy flexible feel. Bubble laces and a seam-free, water-avoiding upper material which doesn’t get soaked through, complete the package.
Lucy Smith – 19-time Canadian running and multisport champion from Victoria, B.C.
Instagram @lucyrunforjoy
Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.