Icebug Orbi RB9X - Men's

A nimble, fast feeling, grippy slipper of a shoe. Remarkable trail ruggedness and functionality built into the sole, tread and upper given the shoes' mere weight (230g/8.1 oz). You'll appreciate this shoe if you're reasonably light on your feet, like a low heel toe drop (7mm), have a neutral arch and foot strike and average foot width. This shoe was designed to make you feel fast, sure footed and confident on technical, slick, muddy trails on any distance from a fartlek to a half-marathon.

Phil Ukrainetz – Elite runner and emergency medicine physician from Calgary. Ironman and Boston Marathon finisher.

Instagram @philip.ukrainetz

