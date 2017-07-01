Columbia/Montrail Caldorado II OutDry Extreme - Women's

The Caldorado II Outdry Extreme is a hardcore trail runner, built to withstand the elements. With its fully waterproof exterior, it is built for cold and rainy trail runs. Weighing in at 9 oz., this neutral shoe offers decent traction for wet surfaces, with ample cushioning throughout the midsole. The fit is slightly wide, with a roomy toe box. While breathable for a waterproof shoe, it got quite stuffy on a hot run.

