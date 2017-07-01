Columbia/Montrail Caldorado II OutDry Extreme - Men's

As the name suggests, the Caldorado II OutDry Extreme is designed to help you handle the worst conditions trail running can throw at you. From the frigid cold, to creek crossings and muddy mountainsides, your feet will stay warm and dry in this amphibious off-roader. The seamless waterproof upper is breathable but on hot summer days it might not be the best choice — unless you like your toes extra toasty. However, when the going gets tough, this cushioned and relatively light and nimble trail shoe will keep you moving.

Keith Bradford – Health services PR director and elite masters road racer from Calgary.

Instagram @calgaryrunner

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Hot Issue, July/August 2017.