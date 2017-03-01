Brooks Ravenna 8 - Women's

I love this shoe. Brooks reliably makes running shoes that are immediately comfortable and the Ravenna 8 is no different. This lightweight stability shoe still feels cushy, springy and fast. I found the toe box fits more snugly than other shoes in the Brooks line but not unpleasantly so. With its generous 10mm heel drop the Ravenna 8 will be my go-to shoe for tempo runs and interval training on varied surfaces.

Nicki Rehn – Runner and off-trail adventure racer. Calgary, Alta.

Click to view the 2017 Road Shoe Review.

Click to view this article in IMPACT Magazine – The Running Issue, March/April 2017.